Alzolay (2-4) worked around a walk and a hit batter to toss 1.1 scoreless innings and earn the win Wednesday against the Brewers.

The Cubs turned to Alzolay with the bases loaded and two out in the top of the eighth inning. The righty proceeded to hit Mark Canha, which allowed Milwaukee to tie the game at 2-2 and saddled Alzolay with just his second blown save this season. However, Chicago scored in the bottom half of the frame, and Alzolay pitched a clean ninth to earn the win. The Cubs' closer has pitched each of the last two days, but he will get to rest Thursday during a team off day, so he should be ready if needed Friday against the Reds.