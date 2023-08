Alzolay struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Pirates.

Daniel Palencia was tasked with protecting a four-run lead in the ninth inning, but he walked two while collecting two outs. With Bryan Reynolds up to bat, manager David Ross tasked Alzolay with ending the threat. This was Alzolay's 21st save in 22 chances this season, and he's converted 17 chances in a row. For the season, he's maintained a 2.64 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB over 58 innings.