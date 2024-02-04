Alzolay will likely begin the year as the Cubs' closer, though new addition Hector Neris gives manager Craig Counsell a possible alternative for the late innings, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alzolay excelled as Chicago's closer last season, converting 22 of 25 save opportunities and posting a strong 2.67 ERA across 64 innings. However, Neris posted an even better 1.71 ERA over 68.1 innings for Houston in 2023, and he has 89 career saves in 10 MLB seasons. At the very least, the veteran should serve as a solid setup option, and he could emerge as a candidate for saves if Alzolay struggles.