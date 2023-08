Alzolay allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.

Alzolay allowed two runs in an inning Saturday versus Atlanta, but that was a non-save situation. He's given up a pair of runs four times in his last 15 outings while keeping runs off the board in his other 11 appearances in that span. The right-hander is now at a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 55:7 K:BB while adding 14 saves and six holds through 49.2 innings this season.