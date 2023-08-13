Alzolay picked up the save Saturday against the Blue Jays, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Alzolay entered the contest in the bottom of the ninth with a one-run lead and got Brandon Belt to go down on strikes in the opening at-bat. The right-handed reliever then made short work of the next two batters to complete a perfect inning and log his 16th save of the season. Alzolay has now converted each of his last 12 save attempts, with his only blown save coming back on July 4 against the Brewers. He's also issued just one walk over his last 11 appearances (spanning 11.2 innings).