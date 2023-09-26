Alzolay (forearm) is set to advance to facing live hitters this week, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay already has a few successful bullpen sessions under his belt and is ready to take the next step in his recovery from the mild right forearm strain that has kept him sidelined since Sept. 10. He still has an outside shot of being able to return before the end of the regular season, though the clock is ticking. Julian Merryweather has been drawing the majority of the save chances for the wild-card-hunting Cubs.