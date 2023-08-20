Alzolay picked up the save Saturday against the Royals, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Alzolay allowed a one-out single to M.J. Melendez after being brought in to protect a two-run lead in the ninth but needed just five pitches to get through the final two batters and secure his 17th save. The 28-year-old right-hander has now converted his last 13 save opportunities, with his lone blown save coming back on July 4. He's also issued only two walks since the start of July.