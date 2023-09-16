Alzolay (forearm) played catch Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alzolay hit the injured list Monday with a right forearm strain, an injury that's potentially quite worrisome for a pitcher. The righty, who's saved 22 games for the Cubs this season, certainly isn't out of the woods yet, but the fact that he's already throwing again so soon after the injury is an encouraging sign. Julian Merryweather and Michael Fulmer have each earned saves in Alzolay's absence, but Fulmer is now on the injured list with a forearm strain of his own.