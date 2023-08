Alzolay allowed an unearned run in the 10th inning but managed to secure the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

Pittsburgh scored their automatic runner following a ground out and a sacrifice fly, but Alzolay comfortably got through the 10th inning on 13 pitches. He's up to 20 saves, including one in each of the last two days. Alzolay has yet to pitch three days in a row this season, so he probably won't be available if the Cubs have a save opportunity Friday.