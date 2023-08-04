Alzolay tossed 1.1 scoreless innings to record the save in Thursday's win over the Reds. He didn't allow any hits or walks, and struck out two.

Alzolay continued his good recent stretch, as he's now recorded seven straight scoreless outings, a span of 7.2 innings. He's a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities in that time and has 13 saves overall this season in 14 chances. Alzolay also has a tidy 2.27 ERA, and his strong play should keep him locked into the closer role for the Cubs moving forward.