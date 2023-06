Alzolay struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Alzolay has been in the high-leverage mix throughout the season, and he's now logged two saves and a hold over his last six appearances (6.1 innings). The right-hander continues to be effective in relief for the Cubs with a 2.10 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB through 30 innings overall. Mark Leiter, who is also in the closer committee, pitched 1.1 innings Friday to earn his 10th hold of the campaign.