The Cubs and Alzolay avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.11 million contract Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

It's a nice little raise for Alzolay, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time. The 28-year-old emerged as the Cubs' closer in 2023, saving 22 games while posting a 2.67 ERA and 67:13 K:BB over 64 innings. Provided Chicago doesn't add a closer from outside the organization, Alzolay is in line to serve in that role again in 2024.