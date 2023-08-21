Alzolay allowed two runs on two hits but managed to secure the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Alzolay got the benefit of working with a three-run lead but he wasn't particularly sharp, allowing the two hits and also hitting a batter. The righty was still able to escape with his 18th save in 19 chances, and his ERA remains a tidy 2.75. Alzolay was pitching in back-to-back games, so fatigue could have been a factor. He should still have a strong hold on the closer role in Chicago due to his performance so far this season.