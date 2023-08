Alzolay pitched around a hit and a walk to record a scoreless ninth inning and earn the save Wednesday against the Tigers. He struck out two.

Alzolay was a little shaky for the second straight appearance, though this time he kept the opponent off the board and preserved Chicago's 6-4 win. The righty now has 19 saves this season in 20 chances to go along with a 2.70 ERA. Alzolay has done more than enough to hold onto the closer job the rest of the way as the Cubs fight for a playoff spot.