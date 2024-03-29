Alzolay allowed a run on a hit and a walk to blow the save in Thursday's 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Rangers.

Alzolay entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning staked to a 3-2 lead but promptly allowed a tying home run to pinch hitter Travis Jankowski. He walked another hitter before escaping the frame. Alzolay only blew three saves in 25 opportunities last season and posted a strong 2.67 ERA, so he should have some leeway in the early going. However, veteran Hector Neris is now on the roster, and he could push Alzolay for closing duties at some point this year.