Alzolay (forearm) will throw a touch-and-feel bullpen session Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

While not a regular bullpen session, Alzolay getting on a mound in any fashion still looks to be a notable step forward. The Cubs' closer is working his way back from a right forearm strain and is still hopeful he can make it back before the end of the regular season. Alzolay is eligible for activation Sept. 26, although he could need a little more time than that even if all goes well.