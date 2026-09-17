Bregman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double and four RBI during Wednesday's 8-4 win over Atlanta.

Bregman got the Cubs on the board early with an RBI double in the first inning before adding a solo homer in the fourth and a two-run triple in the fifth, falling a single shy from recording the first cycle of his major-league career. The veteran first baseman has had his ups and downs this season, but he has a robust .812 OPS with 26 home runs, 88 RBI and three steals across 681 plate appearances this season.