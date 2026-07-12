Cubs' Alex Bregman: Plates winning runs with homer

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 5-3 win against the Reds on Saturday.

Bregman made a huge impact with his lone hit, as he launched a two-run homer to left field in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. That ended up being the decisive knock, as neither team scored for the remainder of the game. Bregman entered Saturday in an 0-for-11, three-game skid, and he's had a subpar first half of the campaign, slashing .236/.333/.345 with eight homers, 43 runs, 37 RBI and two stolen bases through 93 contests.