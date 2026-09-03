Bregman went 2-for-4 with a home run and four total RBI in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers.

Bregman hit his 24th home run of the season in the first inning, a two-run shot against Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski. The veteran third baseman just wrapped up a tremendous month of August and is carrying momentum into September. He has been on a power surge as well with eight long balls in his last 12 games. Bregman is certainly heating up at the right time for fantasy managers who have stayed patient all year.