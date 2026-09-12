Bregman went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 12-2 win over the Pirates.

After a scorching-hot August in which he recorded 12 home runs and a 1.025 OPS, Bregman has kept things rolling in September with a 1.039 OPS and two long balls across 10 games. The veteran third baseman is now up to 25 home runs overall, and a hot finish to the season could give him his third 30-homer campaign of his career. Bregman has put a slow start to the year behind him and has emerged as an offensive force for the Cubs down the stretch.