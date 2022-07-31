The Cubs optioned Rivas to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
He'll surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to utility man Zach McKinstry, whom the Cubs acquired from the Dodgers on Saturday. Rivas had been serving as the Cubs' primary starting first baseman against right-handed pitching since the middle of June, but he's turned in an unremarkable .232/.313/.316 slash line across 201 plate appearances with the big club. His demotion should pave the way for Frank Schwindel to see most of the reps at the position.
