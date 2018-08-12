Bass (back) was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday after he was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Bass was placed on the shelf July 21 after suffering a back strain, but following a rehab stint and clearing waivers, he'll head to the minors. Through 16 appearances out of the bullpen in 2018, Bass owns a 2.93 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 14 strikeouts across 15.1 frames.