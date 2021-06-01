Rizzo (back) said Tuesday that he is feeling "a lot better" and expects to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Rizzo has missed each of Chicago's last six games with the back issue. The first baseman participated in running drills and took grounders prior to Monday's contest, and he now appears in line to rejoin the lineup Tuesday night. With that being said, the slugger will still likely need to be cleared by the Cubs' medical staff before David Ross can officially pencil his name onto the lineup card.