Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Back in action Tuesday
Rizzo (back) is starting Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, playing first base and batting third.
Rizzo was forced to sit out of Sunday's series finale with the Brewers, but Monday's off-day seems to have been just what he needed to get back into action. He'll resume his role in the Cubs' lineup as a main run producer for the north siders.
