Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Back in lineup after big day

Rizzo will hit third and serve as the Cubs' designated hitter for Saturday's split-squad Cactus League game against the Angels, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rizzo will play for the second day in a row after starting at first base in Friday's 9-3 win over the Mariners and finishing 3-for-3 with his first home run of the spring. After four straight seasons of 30-plus long balls, Rizzo finished with only 25 in 2018. While that downturn rendered Rizzo somewhat of a disappointment for fantasy purposes, the improved plate discipline he displayed last season in addition to a 34.1 percent hard-hit rate that was roughly on par with his career mark offers optimism that he'll bounce back in the power department.