Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Batting leadoff again Sunday

Rizzo is starting at first base and batting first in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Rizzo, who recorded his 1,000th career hit in Saturday's game, has almost exclusively batted leadoff since the middle of July, with the exception an Aug. 5 game in which he entered in the seventh inning and batted third. Since moving to the top of the order, the 29-year-old slugger is slashing .358/.461/.600 with five home runs and 16 RBI.