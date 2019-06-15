Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Belts two-run homer
Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.
It's the first baseman's 18th homer of the year, which opened the scoring against Dodgers starter Rich Hill. Rizzo is up to 44 runs and 49 RBI in 65 games this season while hitting .280/.391/.556 across 243 at-bats.
