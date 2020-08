Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Brewers.

Rizzo smacked his fifth home run -- a solo shot -- of the season in the first inning off Adrian Houser. One frame later, he added an RBI double to continue his strong performance. Rizzo has two home runs in his past four contests and has at least one hit in seven of his last ten starts. For the season, he now has nine RBI and 12 runs scored while hitting .254/.405./509 across 79 plate appearances.