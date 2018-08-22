Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Blasts 19th home run

Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers.

Rizzo supplied the only offense for the Cubs with his 19th home run of the season, which came in the sixth inning against Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann. The 29-year-old first baseman has moved down to a more typical spot in the middle of the order recently after a successful stint as the Cubs' leadoff hitter. He now has a .267 average and .815 OPS for the season.