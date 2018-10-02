Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Blasts 25th home run

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's division-tiebreaking loss to the Brewers.

Rizzo provided all of the offense that the Cubs could muster with his solo shot. For Rizzo, it was nice to see him hit his first homer since Sept. 3 to give him 25 on the year to go with 101 RBI. The Cubs will hope that he continues to show more power as they look to advance out of the wild-card round.

More News
Our Latest Stories