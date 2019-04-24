Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Blasts fourth home run

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Rizzo took Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda deep in the second inning for his fourth home run of the season. The 29-year-old slugger is still batting just .200, but he's proven over his career that he can heat up in a hurry, so maybe the long ball will start a hot streak.

