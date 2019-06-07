Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Bumped to leadoff spot
Rizzo will start at first base and bat leadoff Friday versus the Cardinals.
Rizzo has batted third in all 57 of his starts this season, but he will take over leadoff duties for the series opener against St. Louis. The 29-year-old owns an impressive .317/.409/.587 slash line over 198 plate appearances in his career at the top of the batting order.
More News
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Extends hitting streak to 13 games•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Extends hit streak with homer•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Homers in third straight game•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Four-hit day against Phillies•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Goes deep in win•
-
Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Launches solo shot in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...