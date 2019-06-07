Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Bumped to leadoff spot

Rizzo will start at first base and bat leadoff Friday versus the Cardinals.

Rizzo has batted third in all 57 of his starts this season, but he will take over leadoff duties for the series opener against St. Louis. The 29-year-old owns an impressive .317/.409/.587 slash line over 198 plate appearances in his career at the top of the batting order.

