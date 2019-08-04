Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Collects four hits

Rizzo went 4-for-5 with four singles in Sunday's 7-2 win over Milwaukee.

There's never a bad four-hit day, but Rizzo's certainly wasn't very exciting. He singled four times and failed to score or drive in a run. He reached scored position just one time. Still, he bumped his average up to .286 with a strong .909 OPS, his highest since the 2016 campaign.

