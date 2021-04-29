Rizzo went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's 10-0 loss to Atlanta.

The batting line and final score are nothing to write home about, but more noteworthy here is the fact that Rizzo batted leadoff. It was his first time doing so this season, though the Cubs have experimented with this in the past. Ian Happ didn't start in this one, and he could potentially return to the top of the order, but Chicago is 10-14 and looking for an offensive spark. If Rizzo can help do that from the leadoff spot, he may be able to stick there.

