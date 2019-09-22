Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Collects three hits in loss

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a double in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Somewhat surprisingly, Rizzo didn't cross the plate despite the three-hit effort as the leadoff hitter in a high-scoring game. It's still good to see the slugging first baseman productive after suffering a sprained ankle on Monday, which kept him out of the lineup for a few games.

