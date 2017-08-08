Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Collects three hits Monday

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Monday's win over the Giants.

That's hits in three straight games and five out of the last seven for Rizzo, who has his season slash line up to .264/.389/.514. He should remain one of the most productive first basemen in fantasy baseball the rest of the way.

