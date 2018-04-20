Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Collects three hits Thursday

Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Cardinals.

This was just Rizzo's second game back from a stint on the 10-day disabled list and his first hits since returning. It looks like the back tightness that sidelined him is no longer an issue, so the slugging first baseman should be good to go moving forward.

