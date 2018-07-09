Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Continues to struggle

Rizzo, who went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Sunday's win over the Reds, is now batting 4-for-22 (.182 average) in July.

Rizzo hasn't hit his usual stride yet this season, as he's now batting .244 with a .748 OPS. Both of those would be his lowest marks since 2013, which was his second season in Chicago. Since then, Rizzo hasn't posted an average lower than .273 or an OPS lower than .899. Despite his struggles to date, the 28-year-old's track record suggests a better second half is a distinct possibility.