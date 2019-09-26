Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Could be shut down
Rizzo could be held out of the final four games of the regular season due to his right ankle sprain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Rizzo exited Wednesday's game following the third inning and may not return for the final four games of the season with the Cubs now eliminated from playoff contention. The 30-year-old suffered a moderate right ankle sprain Aug. 15 but ended up missing only three games as he decided to fight through the issue for the stretch run. Rizzo is 8-for-20 with one home run and one double in the six games since rejoining the lineup, but it would make sense for the team to remain cautious if he's still less than 100 percent.
