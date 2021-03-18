Rizzo, who slotted in as the No. 3 hitter for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, could hit there regularly this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Willson Contreras batted second Wednesday and might do the same during the regular season, and manager David Ross has hinted that he will bat Rizzo third and Kris Bryant fourth. The Cubs have a strong lineup on paper, though a lot of their big names struggled in 2020. If they get back on track, Rizzo should be able to post strong numbers from the premium lineup spot.