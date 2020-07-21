Rizzo (back) is expected to face live pitching Tuesday and could be cleared to play in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Twins, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Wednesday scrimmage against Minnesota will be the Cubs' final tune-up before Friday's season opener, so if Rizzo is able to go against the Twins, it would seem he'll be ready for Opening Day. Manager David Ross said the first baseman "continues to move in the right direction," and the team should have a better idea of Rizzo's health after Tuesday's workout.