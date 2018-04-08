Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Could sit out again Monday
Rizzo (back) may remain out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Cubs are being patient with Rizzo, so it's entirely possible that he'll be withheld from the lineup for the fourth consecutive game. The team has Tuesday off, which would give Rizzo an additional day to rest before potentially returning Wednesday. If Rizzo sits out Monday, look for Victor Caratini to start at first base.
