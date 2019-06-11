Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Cranks 17th homer
Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Cubs' 6-5 defeat to the Rockies on Monday.
Rizzo checked in with his 17th long ball of the season, touching up German Marquez with a two-run blast in the third inning as part of a three-hit game, bringing his slash line up to .284/.396/.559 through 229 at-bats. Already one of the most consistent hitters in baseball, Rizzo is on track to have his best season yet, as he's on pace for 42 homers and 117 RBI, both of which would be career highs if he can keep raking at his current clip.
