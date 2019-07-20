Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Crushes grand slam
Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a grand slam in Friday's 6-5 win over the Padres.
Rizzo made his 20th home run of the year a memorable one, taking San Diego starter Eric Lauer deep with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning. The 29-year-old first baseman has now hit 20 or more home runs in seven straight seasons, and he looks locked in as the Cubs' leadoff hitter these days after hitting third earlier in the year.
