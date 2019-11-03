Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Cubs pick up 2020 option
The Cubs exercised Rizzo's (ankle) $16.5 million club option for 2020 on Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The move comes as no surprise with Rizzo finishing 2019 with a .293/.405/.520 slash line, 27 home runs and 94 RBI in 146 games. The 30-year-old suffered an ankle sprain in mid-September and was shut down once Chicago was eliminated from the playoffs, but he initially played through the injury and it shouldn't impact his status for 2020. Rizzo is primed for another season starting at first base in the Windy City.
