Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with ankle sprain

Rizzo was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle after X-rays came back negative Sunday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury during the third inning of Sunday's game when he twisted his ankle attempting to field a bunt. The initial X-rays cleared Rizzo of a fracture but he'll undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the sprain. He seems unlikely to be available for the next few days, at least.