Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

It's been a relatively slow start for Rizzo but he's shown more signs of life in May, as he has an .870 OPS this month compared to the .768 mark he posted in April. Those numbers aren't too far off from the .756 OPS Rizzo recorded in the shortened 2020 season, but he had a .925 OPS in his last full season back in 2019. Still just 31 years old, the slugging first baseman is certainly capable of upping his production the rest of the way.