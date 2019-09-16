Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Diagnosed with moderate sprain

Rizzo was diagnosed with a moderate lateral right ankle sprain Monday and will not require surgery, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's certainly not a well-timed injury for Rizzo and the Cubs, but he's at least avoided a fracture, a ligament tear or a more severe category of sprain. He's expected to spend the next 5-to-7 days in a boot and will be re-evaluated following that period. That will leave him with at most a handful of games to play for the rest of the regular season, and there's been no indication that he's expected to be cleared immediately after the boot comes off, so there's a very real chance his regular season campaign is over.