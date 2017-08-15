Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in five in win

Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and five RBI during Monday's win over Cincinnati, and he also was scored with his 10th game as a second baseman.

Rizzo snapped an 11-game homer drought with Monday's bomb, and he had just a single RBI during that slump. The slow stretches haven't lasted long for Rizzo over the past few seasons, and with a .262/.384/.505 slash line, 27 homers, 76 RBI and 67 runs for the year, they've also been few and far between in 2017. It's also worth reiterating that Rizzo was scored with his 10th appearances at second base Monday, so it's worth double-checking his positional eligibility in all leagues.