Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Drives in four in win
Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI during Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
The first baseman now has three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, seven runs and an .886 OPS through 12 games out of the All-Star break. With the Cubs beginning to click offensively, Rizzo projects to have a strong second half, and he's already positioned himself to top 30 homers and 100 RBI for the third consecutive campaign.
